GAMEDAY: #14 Oregon State WBB vs. #3 North Carolina - Time, Channel, Odds, Notes
Scott Rueck's Oregon State Beavers earned their spot in the NCAA Tournament with an improbable run to a West Coast Conference Tournament title. This weekend, they'll look to continue that run with a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Beavers have the No. 14 seed in Regional 2 (Birmingham) while the Tar Heels have the No. 3 seed. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting matchup.
#3 North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7 overall) vs. #14 Oregon State Beavers (19-15 overall)
Date: Saturday, March 22
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT // 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Location: Carmichael Arena - Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Betting Info via DraftKings: Spread - Oregon State +19.5 (-108), North Carolina -19.5 (-112). Point Total - Over 120.5 (-110), Under 120.5 (-110). Moneyline - Oregon State +2200, North Carolina -8000.
NOTES
-The winner of this matchup plays the winner between West Virginia and Columbia. That second round game would take place March 24.
-Oregon State make their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance and their ninth under Rueck's direction.
- No #14 seed has ever defeated a #3 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament
- OSU are searching for their fifth consecutive victory.
Check back later today for a recap of the action!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.