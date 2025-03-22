Oregon State Beavers On SI

GAMEDAY: #14 Oregon State WBB vs. #3 North Carolina - Time, Channel, Odds, Notes

Joe Londergan

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Kennedie Shuler (1) dribbles the basketball against the Portland Pilots during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Scott Rueck's Oregon State Beavers earned their spot in the NCAA Tournament with an improbable run to a West Coast Conference Tournament title. This weekend, they'll look to continue that run with a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Beavers have the No. 14 seed in Regional 2 (Birmingham) while the Tar Heels have the No. 3 seed. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting matchup.

#3 North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7 overall) vs. #14 Oregon State Beavers (19-15 overall)

Date: Saturday, March 22

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT // 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Location: Carmichael Arena - Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Betting Info via DraftKings: Spread - Oregon State +19.5 (-108), North Carolina -19.5 (-112). Point Total - Over 120.5 (-110), Under 120.5 (-110). Moneyline - Oregon State +2200, North Carolina -8000.

NOTES

-The winner of this matchup plays the winner between West Virginia and Columbia. That second round game would take place March 24.

-Oregon State make their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance and their ninth under Rueck's direction.

- No #14 seed has ever defeated a #3 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament

- OSU are searching for their fifth consecutive victory.

Check back later today for a recap of the action!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

