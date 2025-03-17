March Madness: Beavers to Face North Carolina in First Round
The Oregon State women will be traveling to Birmingham 2 to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournament. In Sunday's Selection Sunday special the Beavers (19-15) received a 14 seed, and will play next Saturday.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Selection Sunday Primer
North Carolina (27-7) finished their season coming up short in the NCAA Tournament, falling to NC State in the Semifinals. This year's Tar Heels are led by senior forward/center Maria Gakdeng, who is averaging 11.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. Her matchup against the Beaver forwards will be one of the deciding factors of the game.
RELATED:
Bracketology: Who Will Oregon State Be Facing in the NCAA Tournament?
Elsewhere in the Birmingham Regional, South Carolina took the number one seed, looking to repeat as National Champions. Duke landed the second seed, and between the Gamecocks, Blue Devils and Tar Heels, this regional is stacked with legendary programs. Oregon State's longtime rival Oregon also appears in the regional, as the 10 seed. A contest between the Beavers and Ducks would be fun to see, though not especially likely.
The first games in this year's tournament start on Friday, March 21st. The Beavers and Tar Heels are scheduled to tip off on Saturday, March 22nd.