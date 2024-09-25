Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State and UConn Women's Basketball To Face Off in Bahamas This Season

Joe Londergan

Mar 31, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard AJ Marotte (11) dribbles the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in the finals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers women's basketball program announced Tuesday that one of their non-conference opponents for the 2024-2025 season will be the most recognizable brand in women's basketball

Oregon State and Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies will play each other in the opening round of the ontinental Tire Baha Mar Women's Championship in the Bahamas. That game is set for Monday, November 25 at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.

Ole Miss and Boston College were also announced for the event's field. The winners of the two matchups will play each other for the title on Wednesday, November 27, while the losers will play a consolation match.

The Beavers and Huskies have met just once previously. The Huskies beat OSU in the 2016 Final Four by a score of 80-51. UConn would go on to beat Syracuse in the championship game. The Beavs have not made an appearance in the Final Four since.

All games of the the Continental Tire Baha Mar Women's Championship will be streamed on Flo Sports.

