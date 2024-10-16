Oregon State Guard AJ Marotte Named Preseason All-WCC Ahead of Beavs' 2024 Season
Ahead of Oregon State women's basketball's first season as a member of the West Coast Conference, the league released the 2024-2025 preseason All-WCC team on Wednesday.
Senior guard AJ Marotte was the Beavers' lone representative in that group of ten total players. Marotte, a 6'1" native of Austin, Texas, is expected to be one of the leaders of Scott Rueck's team after scoring 176 points last season with 43 assists, and 61 rebounds in a 2023-2024 campaign that saw Oregon State reach the Elite Eight for the third time.
The Beavs' first regular season game will take place November 8 at Colorado State. Tipoff time for that contest is listed as 5:30 PM MT/4:30 PM PT by Colorado State.
2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team
Maisie Burnham - Sr. - G- Portland
Debora dos Santos - R - Sr. -F - San Francisco
Yvonne Ejim - 5th Yr - F - Gonzaga
Maud Huijbens - Gr. - F - Gonzaga
Anaya James Sr. G Pacific
AJ Marotte - Sr. - G - Oregon State
Olivia Pollerd - Sr. - F - Santa Clara
Emme Shearer - Gr. - G - Portland
Eleonora Villa - So. - G - Washington State
Tara Wallack - Sr. - G - Washington State
