Oregon State Guard AJ Marotte Named Preseason All-WCC Ahead of Beavs' 2024 Season

Joe Londergan

Mar 31, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard AJ Marotte (11) dribbles the ball against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half in the finals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Ahead of Oregon State women's basketball's first season as a member of the West Coast Conference, the league released the 2024-2025 preseason All-WCC team on Wednesday.

Senior guard AJ Marotte was the Beavers' lone representative in that group of ten total players. Marotte, a 6'1" native of Austin, Texas, is expected to be one of the leaders of Scott Rueck's team after scoring 176 points last season with 43 assists, and 61 rebounds in a 2023-2024 campaign that saw Oregon State reach the Elite Eight for the third time.

The Beavs' first regular season game will take place November 8 at Colorado State. Tipoff time for that contest is listed as 5:30 PM MT/4:30 PM PT by Colorado State.

2024-25 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

Maisie Burnham - Sr. - G- Portland
Debora dos Santos - R - Sr. -F - San Francisco
Yvonne Ejim - 5th Yr - F - Gonzaga
Maud Huijbens - Gr. - F - Gonzaga
Anaya James Sr. G Pacific
AJ Marotte - Sr. - G - Oregon State
Olivia Pollerd - Sr. - F - Santa Clara
Emme Shearer - Gr. - G - Portland
Eleonora Villa - So. - G - Washington State
Tara Wallack - Sr. - G - Washington State

