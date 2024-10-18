Oregon State Picked Fourth in WCC Preseason Poll Ahead of 2024-2025 Season
Scott Rueck's Oregon State Beavers play their first season in the West Coast Conference this year, beginning in just a few short weeks. The WCC released their 2024-2025 preseason coaches poll this week, and expectations are fairly high for the Beavers.
OSU was picked to finish in fourth place, receiving 77 total points. Gonzaga are favored to win the league, with 92 total points and five first place votes. Oregon State, Portland, and Washington State all received two first place votes.
Gonzaga have finished the regular season with the best record in the conference each of the last two seasons, but Portland won the conference tournament both of those seasons.
The Beavs' first regular season game will take place November 8 at Colorado State. Tipoff time for that contest is listed as 5:30 PM MT/4:30 PM PT by Colorado State.
2024-25 WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Place
Team
First Place Votes
Points
1
Gonzaga
5
92
2
Washington State
2
91
3
Portland
2
84
4
Oregon State
2
77
5
Pacific
63
6
San Francisco
53
7
Santa Clara
43
8
Saint Mary's
39
9
San Diego
28
10
LMU
20
11
Pepperdine
15
