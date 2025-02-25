Oregon State Seniors Bolden, Ferreira Will Return in 2026
Saturday, Scott Rueck's Beavers celebrated Senior Day with a thrilling comeback victory.
For a pair of Oregon State seniors - Tiara Bolden and Catarina Ferreira - the party is still going into 2026.
Friday, the duo announced that they would stay in Corvallis one more year, taking advantage of a recent NCAA ruling that allows junior college transfers to apply for an additional year of eligibility.
Ferreira transferred to Oregon State from Big 12 powers Baylor, but the Brazilian first came stateside by way of Eastern Arizona College.
Bolden transferred to Oregon State from La Salle in the Atlantic 10, but - like Ferreira - she also began her college basketball career at Eastern Arizona College before playing at the NCAA D1 level.
Ferreira averages 9.1 PPG this season, while Bolden has notched 8.6 PPG. Both players play substantial minutes, with Ferreira averaging 28.7 MPG and Bolden tallying 27.3 MPG. Bolden leads the Beavers in three point shooting with a 31.8% mark.
Bolden & Ferreira, alongside their Oregon State teammates, play a pair of pivotal games this week: Thursday night at St Mary's, and Saturday afternoon at Pepperdine. With wins, the Beavers would secure 4th place in the West Coast Conference tournament March 6th-11th in Las Vegas.