Oregon State WBB Drop Season Opener At Colorado State
Oregon State's first game of the 2024 season resulted in a loss to Colorado State on Friday night. The Beavers dropped a 65-59 result in Fort Collins.
Senior forward Kelsey Rees led the Beavers in scoring with 16 points, while also being the game's leading rebounder with 17. Rees was the only player to record a double double on the evening.
What dealt a major blow to Oregon State's chances was a disastrous start to the second half. The Beavers scored only six points in the third quarter, while Colorado State made five shots from beyond the arc.
The Beavers also turned the ball over 13 times in their first contest of the year.
For the Rams, Ronsiek sisters Emma and Hannah combined for 50 points. Colorado State move to 2-0 on the year.
Oregon State will move on to prepare for their home opener against Northwest Nazarene on November 12 at 8 PM.
