Oregon State Women's Basketball Accepts Invite To Paradise Jam in U.S. Virgin Islands
The Beavers will once again be headed somewhere tropical for the Thanksgiving blitz of college basketball events.
Oregon State's women's basketball program announced this week that they will participate in the Island Division of the 2025 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
OSU will take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on November 27 in their first game of the event with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+. Their second game of the event will be against either Virginia Tech or BYU (depending on the result of a contest between the Hokies and the Cougars) at 11:30 a.m. PT on November 29.
The OSU men's team will also be part of the Paradise Jam, announcing their own participation back in May.
Scott Rueck's program begin their second season in the West Coast Conference in 2025 after winning the league tournament title in 2025 and making their fourteenth NCAA Tournament appearance. In 2026, the Beavers will form a newly reformed Pac-12 Conference.
Oregon State returns nine players from last season's roster with six newcomers. The Beavs finished the season with an overall record of 19-16.
The Beavs full 2025-2026 schedule is expected to be released at a later date.