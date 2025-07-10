Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Women's Basketball Accepts Invite To Paradise Jam in U.S. Virgin Islands

Joe Londergan

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck, center, speaks to his team after defeating San Francisco 64-57 in a NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck, center, speaks to his team after defeating San Francisco 64-57 in a NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Beavers will once again be headed somewhere tropical for the Thanksgiving blitz of college basketball events.

Oregon State's women's basketball program announced this week that they will participate in the Island Division of the 2025 Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

OSU will take on SEC foe Vanderbilt on November 27 in their first game of the event with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+. Their second game of the event will be against either Virginia Tech or BYU (depending on the result of a contest between the Hokies and the Cougars) at 11:30 a.m. PT on November 29.

The OSU men's team will also be part of the Paradise Jam, announcing their own participation back in May.

Scott Rueck's program begin their second season in the West Coast Conference in 2025 after winning the league tournament title in 2025 and making their fourteenth NCAA Tournament appearance. In 2026, the Beavers will form a newly reformed Pac-12 Conference.

Oregon State returns nine players from last season's roster with six newcomers. The Beavs finished the season with an overall record of 19-16.

The Beavs full 2025-2026 schedule is expected to be released at a later date.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Women's Basketball