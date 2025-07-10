Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Add Spanish Forward Lara Alonso-Basurto to Roster

The Beavers complete their 2025-26 roster with Alonso-Basurto, who brings experience from Spain's U18 system.

John Severs

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Scott Rueck celebrates after defeating the Portland Pilots after the game in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Oregon State Women's Basketball made one final addition to their roster Thursday morning, signing Spanish forward Lara Alonso-Basurto to the team. That brings the roster for the 2025-26 season to a full 15.

Alonso-Basurto is the third player on the roster to come to Corvallis from Spain. She'll join Lucia Navarro and Cloe Vecina on the team. With the departure of Kelsey Rees, the Beavers are in need of some help in the post, and Alonso-Basurto should compete for time there.

Most recently Alonso-Basurto has been competing in the lower leagues of Spain's Women's Basketball system. She just helped Distrito Olimpico win a League championship and move up to the Liga Femenina 2. She was also invited to attend training camp for the Spain's U20 team ahead of Euros.

The Beavers will attempt to make their third straight NCAA Tournament when the 2025-26 season starts in the Fall.

John Severs
