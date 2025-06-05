Oregon State Women's Basketball: Brazilian National Team Adds Catarina Ferreira to Training Camp Roster
Since putting together star making season during her first year with the Beavers, Oregon State Guard Catarina Ferreira has drawn attention from the Brazilian National Team. The Brazilian Team has just announced that Ferreira will join the team at training camp ahead of this year's FIBA AmeriCup tournament.
The announcement comes a few weeks after Ferreira joined the Brazilian National Team for a pair of exhibition games against WNBA franchises. Ferreira put up nine points against the Chicago Sky on May 2nd and 5 points against the Indiana Fever on May 4th.
Joining the training camp roster feels like a natural next step for Ferreira. The tournament gets started on June 28, and the Brazilians will be facing Argentina, Canada, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador in Group A of the bracket.
The FIBA Americup is a crucial step on the road to qualifying for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup. The top six finishers in the Americup will advance to the World Cup qualifying tournaments. If Ferreira puts in a good performance here, she could be a major part of Brazil's plans over the next few years.