Oregon State Women's Basketball Signs Two Australian Standouts For 2025-2026
The Oregon State women's basketball program added two to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend, both from the Land Down Under.
6'1" wing Keira Lindemans joins Scott Rueck's program from Melbourne, Australia. She previously competed for ATC Academy, as well as the Bulleen Boomers in the Australia Big V Youth League.
She was the 2023 Big V Youth League Defensive Player of the Year and named to the Victoria Metro Under 18 team.
OSU also added guard Katelyn Field, who also comes from ATC Academy. Field also spent time with the Casey Cavaliers of NBL1.
"Katelyn is an elite shooter who brings high level international experience to our program. Her proven ability to stretch the floor along with her defensive impact make her an excellent fit in our system. We are excited for Beaver Nation to welcome her to Corvallis," Rueck said in a statement.
The Beavers reached the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row this past season, winning the WCC tournament and finishing with an overall record of 19-16.