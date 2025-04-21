Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Women's Basketball Signs Two Australian Standouts For 2025-2026

Joe Londergan

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Scott Rueck celebrates after defeating the Portland Pilots after the game in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Scott Rueck celebrates after defeating the Portland Pilots after the game in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State women's basketball program added two to their 2025 recruiting class over the weekend, both from the Land Down Under.

6'1" wing Keira Lindemans joins Scott Rueck's program from Melbourne, Australia. She previously competed for ATC Academy, as well as the Bulleen Boomers in the Australia Big V Youth League.

She was the 2023 Big V Youth League Defensive Player of the Year and named to the Victoria Metro Under 18 team.

OSU also added guard Katelyn Field, who also comes from ATC Academy. Field also spent time with the Casey Cavaliers of NBL1.

"Katelyn is an elite shooter who brings high level international experience to our program. Her proven ability to stretch the floor along with her defensive impact make her an excellent fit in our system. We are excited for Beaver Nation to welcome her to Corvallis," Rueck said in a statement.

The Beavers reached the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row this past season, winning the WCC tournament and finishing with an overall record of 19-16.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Women's Basketball