Oregon State Women's Hoops Announce Tip Times For 2024-2025 Non-Conference Home Games

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck watches his team during the first half as the Oregon State Beavers host Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck watches his team during the first half as the Oregon State Beavers host Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon State women's basketball program will play three regular season non-conference home games at Gill Coliseum this season, plus an exhibition game against Westmont. OSU announced tipoff times for those contests on Wednesday.

The Westmont (Division II) exhibition will begin at 6 PM on November 1. On November 12, Northwest Nazarene visit for a 5 PM tip in the regular season home opener. On December 3, Oregon State will host Grambling State at December 3 with an 11 AM tip, then host UC Irvine at on December 15 at 1 PM.

Oregon State also announced tip times for their Maui Classic Contests on December 19 and 20. Those two respective contests are scheduled for 8 PM PT/5 PM HT against Western Kentucky and 9 PM PT/ 6 PM HT against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Beavs' first regular season game will take place November 8 at Colorado State. Tipoff time for that contest has not yet been announced.

