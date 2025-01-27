Oregon State Beavers On SI

PREVIEW: Oregon State Women's Basketball vs Washington State

The Beavs' Pac-12 foe, now a WCC adversary, are on the docket tonight at Gill Coliseum. Will Scott Rueck's team snap a losing streak?

Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck reacts to a call during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck reacts to a call during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon State Beavers (9-12, 5-5 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (12-10, 7-4 WCC)

HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME:

Streaming video - ESPN+, 7 PM PT

Radio - Oregon State All Access, 6:30 PM PT

New year, new Beavers. Unfortunately, new doesn't always mean improved. Tonight they welcome Washington State to Gill Coliseum, with the goal of snapping a 3 game losing streak. Here are some pregame notes.

NOTABLES:

Saturday's loss at Pacific marked Oregon State's fifth overtime game of the season. They are battle tested!

Scott Rueck's Beavers have won 4 of their previous 6 home games this season.

This game will mark a rematch of Jan 4th's battle in Pullman, which Washington State won 66-52. That was Oregon State's first West Coast Conference defeat.

