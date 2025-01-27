PREVIEW: Oregon State Women's Basketball vs Washington State
The Beavs' Pac-12 foe, now a WCC adversary, are on the docket tonight at Gill Coliseum. Will Scott Rueck's team snap a losing streak?
Oregon State Beavers (9-12, 5-5 WCC) vs. Washington State Cougars (12-10, 7-4 WCC)
HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME:
Streaming video - ESPN+, 7 PM PT
Radio - Oregon State All Access, 6:30 PM PT
Postgame coverage can be read here at Oregon State Beavers on SI
New year, new Beavers. Unfortunately, new doesn't always mean improved. Tonight they welcome Washington State to Gill Coliseum, with the goal of snapping a 3 game losing streak. Here are some pregame notes.
NOTABLES:
Saturday's loss at Pacific marked Oregon State's fifth overtime game of the season. They are battle tested!
Scott Rueck's Beavers have won 4 of their previous 6 home games this season.
This game will mark a rematch of Jan 4th's battle in Pullman, which Washington State won 66-52. That was Oregon State's first West Coast Conference defeat.
Published