Pro Beavs: Mikayla Pivec Nearly Averaged A Triple Double in Australia This Season

Jan 24, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Mikayla Pivec (0) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Former Oregon State Beavers guard Mikayla Pivec has found professional basketball opportunities in a few different countries since finishing her career as a Beaver in 2020. Her most recent season in Australia with the Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits was particularly impressive as she averaged 17.8 points per game, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game. Pivec played 33.6 minutes per game over 22 contests, all but two of which were wins.

Per EuroBasket and AustraliaBasket, she was named to the all-league first team for NBL1 East this week.

At Oregon State, Pivec started 127 games over four years, averaging 12.1 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assists per game. The Lynnwood, Washington native was part of three Sweet 16 appearances (2017, 2018, 2019) and one Elite Eight (2018) with the Beavers.

