Scott Rueck Promotes OSU WBB Graduate Intern To Full-Time Role
Ahead of the of the 2025-2026 college basketball season, Oregon State Beavers head women's basketball coach Scott Rueck has announced a promotion for one of his coaching interns from last season's group.
Jared Vedus will join the staff in a full-time role as an assistant coach and video coordinator. Vedus spent the previous two seasons as a graduate coaching intern and the four seasons prior as a practice player for OSU.
"I'm excited to announce that Jared Vedus is staying home and remaining on our staff in this new role," Rueck said in a statement. "Over the past six seasons he has demonstrated his passion for the game being immersed in our program as a practice player and then graduate intern. Jared has consistently helped move us forward with an advanced understanding of the game paired with his resourcefulness and curiosity in seeking new and more effective methods."
OSU won the West Coast Conference tournament this spring, earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Beavs finished with an overall record of 19-16, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to North Carolina.
2025-2026 will mark the Beavs' second and final season in the West Coast Conference before the Pac-12 resumes normal operations for the 2026-2027 season.