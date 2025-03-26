State of the Beavs: OSU's NCAA Tournament Run Ends + Basketball Transfer Portal
Oregon State women's basketball fought valiantly, but the Beavers' time at the NCAA Tournament ended quickly after a massive third-quarter slump against North Carolina. Now, both OSU basketball teams need to deal with what could be their fiercest opponent yet: the transfer portal.
The men's program has already (potentially) lost a major piece with the announcement that Michael Rataj will explore the portal.
Plus, Beaver baseball is still rolling and the spring football season is giving us plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the fall in 2025. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
