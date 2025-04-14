Washington State Transfer Jenna Villa Signs With Oregon State
The transfer portal has been pretty quiet for Oregon State Women's Basketball this off season. After last season's wave of departures that's welcome news, but the team does need to restock after losing some key contributors to graduation. This weekend we finally got some transfer news, with Washington State guard Jenna Villa announcing her decision to transfer to Oregon State.
Villa started in 29 games for the Cougars last season. She averaged 5.6 points per game, along with 2.5 rebounds per game. Villa could potentially fill the shoes of the departing AJ Marotte, who provided the Beavers with an all around scoring presence backed up by a solid defensive game. It'll be hard for any player to take Marotte's place on the Beavers, but Villa has a similar tool set, and with her experience should have the inside track for a starting position.
Last Thursday the Beavers also signed Australian Guard Katelyn Field. Field is a three point specialist, and with shooting from distance being a trouble point of the Beavers 2024-25 season, should be a huge pick up for the team.
Otherwise, the off season has been quiet so far, but it probably won't stay that way as the transfer portal heats up. We'll keep you updated.