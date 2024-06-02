Oregon Baseball Regional Final: How to Watch
Oregon baseball is in full control of the Santa Barbara Regional.
The Ducks are unbeaten heading into Sunday's regional final. UO beat San Diego Friday in extra innings before holding on to top host UC Santa Barbara Saturday.
Now, Oregon is in the driver's seat of the double-elimination tournament. UCSB and San Diego play an elimination game at 1 p.m. PDT today with the winner advancing to take on the Ducks at 6 p.m. PDT.
How to Watch
ESPN owns the rights to NCAA Baseball's postseason games. Only a select few have been featured on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. Today's game is not one of those.
Duck fans can catch the game on ESPN+. For those without the streaming service, you can subscribe for $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.
You can also opt for the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $14.00 per month. The ad free version of the bundle is $24.99 per month.
With a Win...
Oregon would advance to a Super Regional for just the third time in program history and for the second straight season. The Ducks won regionals in 2012 and 2023, last year falling in a Super Regional in Eugene to Oral Roberts.
With a Loss...
Oregon and the UCSB/San Diego winner would play again on Monday in a winner-take-all game for the regional. The time and television destination are to be determined based on the full results from Sunday.