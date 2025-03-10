Alabama Upset Over Auburn Shuffles AP Top-25 Rankings: Duke Blue Devils New No. 1?
The madness of March has started early, with a few days still remaining before the NCAA Tournament field for men's college basketball is revealed. The No. 1 Auburn Tigers will lose the top spot in the newest AP Top-25 Poll after ending the regular season with losses to No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 7 Alabama. Is No. 2 Duke the next No. 1 team in the country?
This week's poll should feature some new teams after No. 25 Mississippi State lost two consecutive games while the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats are 3-5 in their eight contests. Teams like the Oregon Ducks, Vanderbilt, and VCU were all receiving votes in the last edition of the rankings, but both Vanderbilt and VCU ended the season with losses. Oregon, on the other hand, is currently riding a seven-game win streak into the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Houston survived the week, but No. 4 Tennessee fell to an unranked Ole Miss team on Wednesday. Instead, the No. 5 Florida Gators seem primed to enter the top-four after beating Alabama on the road. Florida's win looks even better with the Crimson Tide knocking off Auburn later in the week. Will the Gators earn a No. 1 seed in the bracket?
No. 6 St. John's nearly fell to No. 20 Marquette, but the Golden Eagles were unable to knock off the Big East regular season champions.
Barring any shocking upsets in the ACC Tournament, it appears as though No. 14 Louisville and No. 10 Clemson will be the only teams able to challenge Duke in the conference tournament. The Blue Devils' only conference loss came on the road against Clemson.
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans are the top seed in the Big Ten, and they are coming off of a 17-point win over No. 17 Michigan. The Wolverines are trending in the wrong direction, losing three straight games heading into the conference tournament. Will Michigan be the biggest movers in the latest rankings?
As conference tournaments begin, the top-25 is rather solidified, but teams can still experience large changes in the rankings. Like Michigan, No. 15 Missouri Tigers ended the season with three losses, including two against unranked teams.
Will it pave the way for a team like Oregon to make a late appearance in the rankings? The Ducks are the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Oregon at No. 5 in his latest bracket projection for the NCAA Tournament.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll as of March 3 (this is article will be updated upon the release of the latest rankings):
1 Auburn
2 Duke
3 Houston
4 Tennessee
5 Florida
6 St. John's
7 Alabama
8 Michigan State
9 Texas Tech
10 Iowa State
11 Clemson
12 Wisconsin
13 Maryland
14 Louisville
15 Missouri
16 Memphis
17 Michigan
18 Purdue
19 Kentucky
20 Marquette
21 Saint Mary's
22 Texas A&M
23 BYU
24 Arizona
25 Mississippi State