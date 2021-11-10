No. 13 Oregon Cruises to 83-66 Win Over Texas Southern

The Ducks were lighting it up from beyond the arc in their first game in front of fans in a long time.

The Oregon Men’s Basketball Team had a successful season opener in Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday night, taking down the Texas Southern Tigers 83-66.

The Ducks wasted no time getting started. Eric Williams Jr. set the tone on defense with a steal and a block in the first two possessions. Both turnovers were followed up by Duck three-pointers, one from Rutgers transfer Jacob Young and one from Will Richardson. Young had the hot hand early for the Ducks, starting the game 3-3 from the field with two from downtown in the first seven minutes.

The offenses got cold on both sides in the middle of the first as the Ducks had a streak of nine straight misses that was finally ended by a De’vion Harmon three-pointer. Meanwhile, Texas Southern couldn’t do anything right offensively.

The Tigers had four turnovers and zero points in two and a half minutes. But while the Ducks’ shooting woes continued, the Tigers woke up. Forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas quickly got five points, four boards, and one thunderous dunk to cut the Oregon lead to four at 20-16.

At this point Oregon had just six points in the paint, making three of their eight layups. Young continued to be the bright spot on an otherwise dim Oregon offense. He hit a tough mid-range shot from the corner with the shot clock expiring, then stayed near the basket to steal the ball on the inbounds for an easy two.

His 12 points on 5-5 shooting led all players in the first half. The Ducks had a foul taste in their mouth heading into halftime thanks to a buzzer beater from Texas Southern’s PJ Henry, who made it 36-26 Ducks.

Oregon came flying out of the gates in the second half. Three-pointers from Harmon and Quincy Guerrier inspired a 10-2 run early in the second half. The Ducks shot plenty from downtown throughout the game, but it started raining in the middle of the second half.

Richardson and Williams Jr. hit back-to-back three’s, which opened up the paint for a two-handed jam from Franck Kepnang that set Matthew Knight Arena on fire. The layups that wouldn’t fall in the first for Oregon started sinking with ease, with 16 points coming in the paint in the second half.

Texas Southern showed they weren’t done fighting yet. Defensively, TSU broke out the full court press on the Ducks. Offensively, Tigers forward John Walker III found his groove to the tune of 19 points, with 14 of them coming in the second half.

In the end, the Oregon offense was too much for Texas Southern. The Ducks backcourt of Richardson and Harmon showed out, combining for 35 points and six assists. Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman asked a lot of Harmon, slotting him in the role that last year’s PAC-12 Player of the Year and current Indiana Pacer Chris Duarte served in for multiple seasons. But Harmon was up to the task, hitting three's from downtown and meshing well with Richardson in the back court.

Oregon will be back in Matthew Knight Arena late Friday to face the SMU Mustangs at 8:00 p.m.

