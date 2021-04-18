Elite 2021 Point Guard Includes Oregon in Top 6

4-star point guard TyTy Washington included Oregon in his final six schools Saturday. Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky and LSU also made Washington’s list.

The 6’4”, 185-pound guard from Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona) released his list on Twitter.

Washington is ranked the No. 3 point guard in the country and the No. 2 player in Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 31 overall player in the 2021 class and currently holds 36 total offers.

Washington de-committed from Creighton on March 11, and just two days later, the Ducks came calling with a scholarship offer.

He would fill a major position of need for the Ducks who are losing guards Jalen Terry, Chris Duarte, and Amauri Hardy this offseason.

On the recruiting trail, Washington was able to take official visits to New Mexico and Maryland. With many recruits graduating in the coming months, Washington is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the senior class.

He has not announced a commitment date.

The Ducks currently have just one player signed in the 2021 class in 5-star center Nathan Bittle class after Jonathan Lawson was granted a release from his national letter of intent. Bittle is the No. 5 player on Oregon basketball's all-time commit list.

