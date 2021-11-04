Four Ducks Earn Preseason All-Pac-12 Recognition

The expectations for the Ducks are high as they have more players on the list than any other team.

The Preseason All-Pac-12 Team for women’s basketball was announced Wednesday morning, and the Ducks are already flying high with four players making the cut. Sedona Prince, Nyara Sabally, Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers give Oregon the most players on the preseason team of any Pac-12 school.

Although the Ducks have not played an official game since their bitter loss to Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen of last year's NCAA Tournament, they have had a busy summer. Both Prince and Paopao were selected to represent the United States in international play.

Prince competed in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she earned gold with the team and had a game-high 19 points against Venezuela in the Group phase. The 6-foot-7 Forward towers over most on the court, but her social media presence took off during the offseason.

Meanwhile, Paopao had an even farther journey to Hungary for the U19 FIBA Women’s World Cup. Te-Hina also came back to Eugene with some new hardware, with her Team USA taking down Australia to win gold. Paopao finished the tournament averaging 9.1 points and 4.6 assists a game, playing in all seven games. She stole the show in Oregon’s exhibition game against St. Martins, leading all players with 22 points and four three-pointers.

Nyara Sabally, sister of Ducks basketball legend Satou Sabally, is no stranger to international play either. Just like big sister Satou, Nyara represents Germany during FIBA competitions. She won the Gold Medal at the FIBA U18 European Championship in Austria in 2018.

Her first two seasons in Eugene were derailed by knee injuries, but last year Sabally had a great campaign for the Ducks. She averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 boards while shooting 54.7% from the field.

This will be Endyia Rogers’ first time suiting up for Kelly Graves and his team, but she is no stranger to the Ducks. Before making the intra-conference move from USC to Oregon this offseason, Rogers was a problem in cardinal and gold.

She averaged 13.8 points across her first two seasons of Division 1 basketball for the Trojans, and scored at least 20 points in two of her three meetings against the Ducks. Rogers had quite the sophomore campaign, earning her a spot on the All-PAC-12 Team announced at the end of the season.

Sabally and Paopao were also on the all-conference team. In her first Oregon outing, she played the most minutes out of all the Ducks and contributed 17 points and six assists.

Also on the preseason list is Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker. The Cougar guard joined Paopao as the only two freshmen on the postseason All-conference team last year.

The Ducks start their regular season this Thursday against Idaho State at Matthew Knight Arena.

More from Ducks Digest

2022 WR Isaiah Sategna Flips Commitment to Arkansas

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @GrahamMetzker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE