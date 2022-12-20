Skip to main content

Get Your Tickets to Oregon Basketball's Dec. 20 Game vs. Utah Valley

The Ducks look to continue their winning ways during a home stand in Eugene.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks are winners of three straight games following their latest 78-56 win over the Portland Pilots on Saturday in Eugene. 

The Ducks are still pretty banged up, but the big story lately has been the return and rise of Brennan Rigsby, a transfer guard from Northwest Florida State. He's scored 40 points over the last three games and is shooting 7-for-15 from three-point range.

Will Richardson has also been a key part of Oregon's success during their winning streak, scoring in double figures in each of the last three games and playing no less than 35 minutes a game. His best performance was a triple double against Nevada, when he logged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Utah Valley Wolverines, hailing from the Western Athletic Conference, enter Tuesday's game at 8-4 overall.

Tip off: Tuesday December 20, 2022 | 7:30 pm PT | Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, OR)

Minimum get in: $5/each

Maximum get in: $363/each

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dante Moore Throw
Play
Recruiting

BREAKING: QB Dante Moore Flips Commitment to UCLA

The Ducks lose their highest-rated quarterback commit in program history.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Georgia
Play
Football

Bo Nix Returning to Oregon in 2023

The Ducks get one more year with their star quarterback.

Ducks Digest
USATSI_19240446
Recruiting

QUAACK: Khyree Jackson Commits to Oregon

The cornerback is the second former Alabama player to land in Eugene.

Ducks Digest

Average ticket price: $38.97/each

Get your Oregon basketball tickets from SI Tickets. There's a $10 flat fee on any purchase at SI Tickets. Check it out so you don't get caught paying additional fees elsewhere!

Also, make sure to check our new message boards, Ducks Digest Forums. We'd love to have you be part of the conversation during the season.

SI tickets has something for everyone, 175,000-plus concert, sport, and theater events, with no hidden 'transaction' fees. Spend $300 or $3,000, It's still just $10 at checkout, with a 100 percent refund. 

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Dante Moore Throw
Recruiting

BREAKING: QB Dante Moore Flips Commitment to UCLA

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Georgia
Football

Bo Nix Returning to Oregon in 2023

By Max Torres
USATSI_19240446
Recruiting

QUAACK: Khyree Jackson Commits to Oregon

By Graham Metzker
Tosh Lupoi Oregon State
Recruiting

Prediction: Oregon to Land 2023 Defensive Standout

By Max Torres
Jurrion Dickey Oregon Golf Cart
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List Dec. 16

By Max Torres
Dawson Jaramillo UCLA 2021
Recruiting

Dawson Jaramillo Enters Transfer Portal

By Max Torres
Quincy Guerrier UC Riverside Cropped
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Oregon vs. UC Riverside

By Max Torres
Brennan Rigsby UC Riverside
Basketball

Four Ducks Score in Double Figures in 71-65 Win Over UC Riverside

By Graham Metzker