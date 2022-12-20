Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks are winners of three straight games following their latest 78-56 win over the Portland Pilots on Saturday in Eugene.

The Ducks are still pretty banged up, but the big story lately has been the return and rise of Brennan Rigsby, a transfer guard from Northwest Florida State. He's scored 40 points over the last three games and is shooting 7-for-15 from three-point range.

Will Richardson has also been a key part of Oregon's success during their winning streak, scoring in double figures in each of the last three games and playing no less than 35 minutes a game. His best performance was a triple double against Nevada, when he logged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Utah Valley Wolverines, hailing from the Western Athletic Conference, enter Tuesday's game at 8-4 overall.

Tip off: Tuesday December 20, 2022 | 7:30 pm PT | Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, OR)

