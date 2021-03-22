Tip Time, TV info Set for Oregon vs. Iowa

BasketballFootballHistorySI.com
How to Watch Oregon vs. Iowa

The Ducks and Hawkeyes clash in the round of 32.
Author:
Publish date:

Oregon didn't play in the first round of the NCAA tournament after its game against VCU was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within the Rams program. As a result, the Ducks advanced to the round of 32 and will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Monday morning game, scheduled to tip at 9:10 a.m. PST. 

Where: Banker's Life Fieldhouse 

Tipoff: Approx. 9:10 a.m. PST

TV: CBS

TV Crew: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

