Tip Time, TV info Set for Oregon vs. Iowa

How to Watch Oregon vs. Iowa
Oregon didn't play in the first round of the NCAA tournament after its game against VCU was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within the Rams program. As a result, the Ducks advanced to the round of 32 and will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Monday morning game, scheduled to tip at 9:10 a.m. PST.
Where: Banker's Life Fieldhouse
Tipoff: Approx. 9:10 a.m. PST
TV: CBS
TV Crew: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest
