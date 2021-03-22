Tip Time, TV info Set for Oregon vs. Iowa

The Ducks and Hawkeyes clash in the round of 32.

Oregon didn't play in the first round of the NCAA tournament after its game against VCU was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within the Rams program. As a result, the Ducks advanced to the round of 32 and will face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Monday morning game, scheduled to tip at 9:10 a.m. PST.

Where: Banker's Life Fieldhouse

Tipoff: Approx. 9:10 a.m. PST

TV: CBS

TV Crew: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

