Kelly Graves Lands Women's Basketball Transfer

Kelly Graves has landed a big addition in the transfer portal. Georgia State guard/forward Taylor Hosendove has committed to Oregon.

She announced her decision on Instagram.

Hosendove is a 6'1" junior averaged 12.5 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, and shot 46.9% from the floor. She started 23 of 24 games in the 2020 season, leading the Panthers in scoring, rebounding, and steals.

She will provide veteran leadership on one of the youngest teams in the country. Before going to Georgia State, the Los Angeles native was previously at Clemson.

The Ducks have seen a lot of attrition this offseason, with four players transferring and multiple coaches being hired away to Sacramento State. Angela Dugalic committed to UCLA on Tuesday and Taylor Chavez is at Arizona and Jaz Shelley is now at Nebraska.

