LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. Idaho State

    • November 10, 2021
    LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho State Bengals

    The Ducks get a good early test against an experienced Bengals squad.
    When: Tuesday November 9, 2021 Appox. 7:30 p.m.

    Where: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Oregon)

    Stream: Oregon Live Stream (Pac-12)

    Listen: Oregon Sports Network | Eugene KUGN 590 AM | Portland KPAM 860 AM

    First quarter

    Oregon starters: Ahlise Hurst, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, Nyara Sabally, Sedona Prince

    7:45 1Q: Oregon leads 7-0 after early baskets from Nyara Sabally and a three-pointer from Ahlise Hurst

    3:29 1Q: Oregon leads 19-2. The Ducks are scoring pretty easily but they've also been sloppy with the ball en route to four early turnovers

    Second quarter

    6:01 2Q: Oregon leads 42-9. Ducks shooting 71% and have already knocked down five three-pointers. 

    3:39 2Q: Oregon leads 44-15. Maddie Scherr exits game to locker room after getting shaken up

    Ducks Digest Pac-12 women's basketball power rankings

