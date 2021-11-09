LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Southern

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Southern Tigers

    Oregon kicks off the regular season with a non-conference matchup.
    Author:

    As the No. 4 Oregon Ducks football team prepares for Washington State, Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is about to begin the regular season against the Texas Southern Tigers. 

    The Tigers return four starters from last season and have 10 upperclassmen on a very veteran team. 

    Dana Altman identified winning the battle on the boards a key and getting key stops. Veteran guard Will Richardson figures to be a key piece as the team adjusts to a new look without Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi and L.J. Figueroa.

    The Ducks also welcome talented transfers in De'Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), Rivaldo Soares (South Plains College) and Jacob Young (Rutgers). Adding to the new names is highly-touted freshman big Nathan Bittle, Canadian product Ethan Butler and Isaac Johnson, who returns from an LDS mission taken out of high school.

    When: Tuesday November 9, 2021 Approx. 4:00 p.m.

    Where: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Oregon)

    Stream: Pac-12 network, Fubo TV

    Broadcast team: Jordan Kent (Play-by-play), Ernie Kent (Analyst)

    Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ- 95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland)

    Follow Max Torres and Graham Metzker on Twitter for the latest updates from Eugene 

    Pre game

    -N'Faly Dante goes through warmups with the team, but Altman says he's still a few weeks away from a return

    First quarter

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Anthony Brown Washington 2
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Anthony Brown Previews Washington State

    The Oregon signal caller scored two touchdowns in the win over Washington

    De'Vion Harmon Texas Southern
    Play
    Basketball

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Southern

    Keep it here for the latest updates from Matthew Knight Arena as the season tips off

    Ryan Walk Washington
    Play
    Football

    Ryan Walk Named Semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

    The award recognizes the most outstanding player that began his career as a walk-on

    Starters: Will Richardson, De'Vion Harmon, Jacob Young, Quincy Guerrier, Eric Williams

    15:54 1H: Oregon leads 8-4 after a pair of three-pointers from Richardson and Young

    10:44 1H: Oregon leads 16-8 despite cold stretch. Harmon and Young both knock down threes. Kepnang and Soares are the first Ducks off the bench in this one.

    7:55 1H: Oregon leads 20-16 after buckets from Soares and Kepnang. 

    4:16 1H: Oregon leads 24-19. Ducks shooting 4/16 from three-point range. Not much of a presence inside, which has allowed Texas Southern to stick around

    2:55 1H: Oregon leads 28-21. Jacob Young is already up to 12 points after a steal and a layup. Ducks' defense has done a great job forcing turnovers, Tigers have 10 already early on.

    HALFTIME: Oregon leads 36-26

    Second half

    More from Ducks Digest

    Oregon No. 2 in first SI Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Anthony Brown Washington 2
    Football

    WATCH: Anthony Brown Previews Washington State

    13 minutes ago
    De'Vion Harmon Texas Southern
    Basketball

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Southern

    1 hour ago
    Ryan Walk Washington
    Football

    Ryan Walk Named Semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

    3 hours ago
    Dana Altman Media Day 2021
    Basketball

    Oregon Opens at No. 2 in SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

    5 hours ago
    te-hina-paopao-endyia-rogers-oregon-wbb
    Basketball

    IMPACT: Te-Hina Paopao & Endyia Rogers Sidelined With Injuries

    7 hours ago
    WIll Richardson USC
    Basketball

    Will Richardson Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

    9 hours ago
    kelly-graves-oregon-2021-2022
    Basketball

    Kelly Graves Provides Injury Updates, Hosendove's Eligibility Ahead of Season Opener

    9 hours ago
    Jeffrey Bassa Washington 2
    Football

    Jeffrey Bassa Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

    10 hours ago