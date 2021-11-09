LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Southern

Oregon kicks off the regular season with a non-conference matchup.

As the No. 4 Oregon Ducks football team prepares for Washington State, Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is about to begin the regular season against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers return four starters from last season and have 10 upperclassmen on a very veteran team.

Dana Altman identified winning the battle on the boards a key and getting key stops. Veteran guard Will Richardson figures to be a key piece as the team adjusts to a new look without Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi and L.J. Figueroa.

The Ducks also welcome talented transfers in De'Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), Rivaldo Soares (South Plains College) and Jacob Young (Rutgers). Adding to the new names is highly-touted freshman big Nathan Bittle, Canadian product Ethan Butler and Isaac Johnson, who returns from an LDS mission taken out of high school.

When: Tuesday November 9, 2021 Approx. 4:00 p.m.

Where: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, Oregon)

Stream: Pac-12 network, Fubo TV

Broadcast team: Jordan Kent (Play-by-play), Ernie Kent (Analyst)

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ- 95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland)

Follow Max Torres and Graham Metzker on Twitter for the latest updates from Eugene

Pre game

-N'Faly Dante goes through warmups with the team, but Altman says he's still a few weeks away from a return

First quarter

Starters: Will Richardson, De'Vion Harmon, Jacob Young, Quincy Guerrier, Eric Williams

15:54 1H: Oregon leads 8-4 after a pair of three-pointers from Richardson and Young

10:44 1H: Oregon leads 16-8 despite cold stretch. Harmon and Young both knock down threes. Kepnang and Soares are the first Ducks off the bench in this one.

7:55 1H: Oregon leads 20-16 after buckets from Soares and Kepnang.

4:16 1H: Oregon leads 24-19. Ducks shooting 4/16 from three-point range. Not much of a presence inside, which has allowed Texas Southern to stick around

2:55 1H: Oregon leads 28-21. Jacob Young is already up to 12 points after a steal and a layup. Ducks' defense has done a great job forcing turnovers, Tigers have 10 already early on.

HALFTIME: Oregon leads 36-26

Second half

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon No. 2 in first SI Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE