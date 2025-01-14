Miami Heat's Kevin Love Wears Oregon Ducks Jacket Before Portland Trail Blazers Game
The Oregon Ducks fandom runs deep, and that especially counts for the descendants of famous Ducks. While visiting Portland, Oregon (right next to his hometown of Lake Oswego, Oregon) to play the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love paid tribute to his Duck-famous father, Oregon basketball legend Stan Love, in his pregame attire.
Posted to his Instagram story after the 119-98 blowout of the Blazers, Love shared a photo wearing his dad's Oregon letterman jacket while walking into the Moda Center.
Love also went on to detail his fathers' college career with the Ducks. He highlighted Stan's one-year scoring record, which was retained for 20 years by the Oregon great. Love also referenced his dad being the only basketball athlete to ever average 20 points per game in two different seasons.
Stan played for Oregon from 1986 - 1971 and was also the 9th pick in the 1971 NBA Draft, selected to the Baltimore Bullets. The elder Love spent four years in the pros (NBA & ABA) with the Bullets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs. Stan retired from professional ball in 1975.
Stan was also inducted into the University of Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994.
Funny enough, Stan is also the younger brother of Mike Love, singer of the popular rock band The Beach Boys. Stan toured with The Beach Boys and eventually became the caretaker to band member Brian Wilson.
Stan is also a rumored inspiration for Will Ferrell's character of "Jackie Moon" in the comedy movie "Semi Pro".
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Lands New NIL Deal: $1.9 Million NIL Valuation
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling Texas for USC Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State: 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis
Though the son of one of the most iconic basketball Ducks, Kevin Love took his own path to the league. Love played one year of college ball with the UCLA Bruins, eventually leading the Bruins to a 2008 Final Four appearance. Love joined the NBA Draft with three years of college eligibility remaining, and he was taken fifth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. Love was Player of the Year for the PAC-12 Conference in 2008.
Many Duck fans were upset Love chose the Bruins over his father's legacy team, and Love even recalls the sheer amount of hate he received when returning the McArthur Court to beat the Ducks for the first time 80-75 on January 24th on the 2007-2008 season.
Love did not see the floor in Sunday's game against the Blazers. The Oregon native hasn't seen game action since Dec. 29, as per Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's orders. He has been listed as "out" since the Heat's game last Thursday against the Utah Jazz for unidentified personal reasons. Love averages 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game when on the court.
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Receiver Dakorien Moore Compared to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Ohio State To Win National Championship? Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Believes
MORE: Four-Star Linebacker Recruit McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA
MORE: L.A. Chargers' Justin Herbert Takes Blame In NFL Wild Card Loss To Houston Texans