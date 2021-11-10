No. 10 Oregon Routs Idaho State at Home to Start Regular Season

Oregon Women’s Basketball began their 2021-22 campaign against an Idaho State squad that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago and has talent. The Ducks handled them easily to start their season strong, winning 91-34.

Oregon began the game with a quick high-low from Sedona Prince to Nyara Sabally for two points and Sabally collected another bucket before a transition three from Ahlise Hurst made it a quick 7-0 Ducks' lead to make Idaho State call a timeout just 2:15 into the game.

The defense was locked in early, forcing a couple of early turnovers. Maddie Scherr picked up where she left off last year on the defensive side of the ball as a great perimeter defender. Sydney Parrish also picked up an early steal herself.

Oregon, while jumping out to a big early lead, still had issues taking care of the basketball. Turning the ball over four times in the first five minutes of the game. Sabally added a three towards the end of the first quarter to give Oregon a 27-6 lead at the end of one.

When the Bengals called their third timeout in the second quarter, the Ducks were shooting 70.8% from the field and 71.4% from three and to go up 42-9 at that point. A dominant performance on every level gave Oregon a 50-20 lead going into halftime.

Scherr left the game in the second quarter with an apparent injury, with Oregon already down their top two guards they can’t afford to lose anyone else in the backcourt. Fortunately, she came back in the second half and looked like her normal self.

The second half was more of the same for the Ducks, as Sabally and Prince were just bullying the Bengals defenders down low. Oregon subbed in and out many bench players throughout the second half and were clearly on cruise control.

In the middle of the third quarter, Sabally went down with a non-contact injury in what appeared to be a lower-body injury. She was assisted off the floor and went straight to the locker room and did not re-enter the game. She was seen later on the bench with an ice pack on her right knee. For a team that’s already down two key players, having Sabally go down is not something Oregon can afford.

Oregon finished the game strong with the reserves playing well, cruising to the 91-34 win. Prince led the Ducks with 18 points, Sabally and Scherr added 14 points apiece.

The Ducks are 1-0 on the young season and will next host Dixie State on Sunday at 5:00pm PST. A great win, but Duck fans everywhere will hold their breath and see what the injury update is on Sabally, as that could determine how well the Ducks can play going forward.

