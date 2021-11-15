No. 10 Oregon Demolishes Dixie State 84-35

The Ducks demolished Dixie State in the final tune up before a trip to the Bahamas.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks had no problems against the Dixie State Trailblazers Sunday night, winning by a final score of 84-35. Kelly Graves’ squad turned in another convincing performance in the last game before the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Despite the outstanding outcome, there was some cause for worry before the game. Guards Endyia Rogers and Taylor Bigby, and forward Nyara Sabally are all sidelined with injuries. Sophomore Te-Hina Paopao started the game for the Ducks after missing the season opener with a knee injury. Graves only wanted to play Paopao for 10 to 12 minutes, but she was subbed out after just three minutes in a precautionary move.

For the remaining 37 minutes of the game after Paopao’s exit, Oregon had just eight available players. Without Sabally available, Oregon went small and started forward Kylee Watson in the frontcourt alongside regular Sedona Prince. Watson thrived with the increase in playing time, scoring six points and shooting 3-for-3 from the field in just the first quarter. The Ducks got another great start from 6-foot-8 center Phillipina Kyei, who feasted down low for eight first quarter points on 4-for-4 shooting. The Ducks had blown the game wide open after the first 10 minutes, with a score of 27-8.

The Ducks had trouble keeping the momentum in the second quarter, as they shot a porous 5-of-17 in the period for a total of 13 points. Guard Sydney Parrish led the Ducks with five points in the quarter, including a three-pointer. Luckily, Oregon’s stout defense held Dixie State to a mere 11 points. The first half ended with the Ducks ahead 40-19.

The third quarter began, and it was more Duck dominance. Oregon did a great job of spreading the ball out this quarter, with four different players scoring at least four points in the third. Six of the eight healthy Ducks in this game finished in the double-digits with scoring, something that overjoyed Coach Graves.

“Top to bottom, really proud of the crew,” said Graves. “I thought we had a lot of kids play well.”

The Ducks closed out the game strong on both sides of the ball, finishing on a jaw-dropping 19-1 run. They forced 21 total turnovers and scored 31 points off those turnovers, while only committing seven fouls by the end of the game. Despite the balanced offensive attack from Oregon, the clear player of the game was Watson, who stayed perfect on the night with 8-of-8 shooting for a career-high 16 points.

Oregon will kick off its early-season tournament next Saturday. Oklahoma is first up for the Ducks, but elite programs like Connecticut and South Carolina will be waiting past the opening round. The Battle 4 Atlantis will give a better idea on how legit this Oregon team is.

