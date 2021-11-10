Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Nyara Sabally Injures Knee in Win Over Idaho State Bengals

    The Ducks were without their top two guards against the Bengals.
    Author:

    Oregon forward Nyara Sabally exited Tuesday's game when the Ducks were up 61-25 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. 

    She was briefly down on the court before Head Coach Kelly Grave and another member of the Ducks' staff helped her off the court. Sabally appeared to be favoring her right side as she walked off the court. 

    From there she went straight to the locker room and the Ducks brought in Kylee Watson to play alongside Prince. 

    "I think she's gonna be okay, but given our luck in the past couple weeks who knows?" Graves said following the game. "We're kind of a triage unit to some degree here. I think she'll be fine. She's done her ACL twice, so sometimes when you do get a little tweet you're a little more conservative."

    At the time of her exit, Sabally had 14 points on six-of-nine shooting from the floor and four rebounds. She also added two assists on the night.

    The Ducks have solid depth down low with Prince and Watson, but the wildcard of the bunch is towering freshman Phillipina Kyei, who stands a staggering 6'8", even taller than Prince. Kyei snagged ten defensive rebounds in 13 minutes of play on Tuesday and Graves praised how well she's playing this early in her college career.

    Sabally returned to the Oregon bench as the third quarter wound down with ice on her right knee and would later wear a pad on that knee. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Nyara Sabally Idaho State
    Play
    Basketball

    Nyara Sabally Injures Knee in Win Over Idaho State

    Kelly Graves' squad is already dealing with multiple injuries to start the year

    Sedona Prince Idaho State Cropped
    Play
    Basketball

    WATCH: Sedona Prince Discusses Solid Performance in Win vs. Idaho State

    Prince led all scorers with 18 points and made 90% of her shots

    Kelly Graves Idaho State Cropped
    Play
    Basketball

    WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Dominant 91-34 Win vs. Idaho State

    Graves discussed the team's effort and the health of Nyara Sabally, who exited in the third quarter

    Oregon will face Dixie State on Sunday at 5 p.m.

    More from Ducks Digest

    Oregon men's basketball takes home 83-66 win in season opener against Texas Southern 

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Nyara Sabally Idaho State
    Basketball

    Nyara Sabally Injures Knee in Win Over Idaho State

    just now
    Sedona Prince Idaho State Cropped
    Basketball

    WATCH: Sedona Prince Discusses Solid Performance in Win vs. Idaho State

    15 minutes ago
    Kelly Graves Idaho State Cropped
    Basketball

    WATCH: Kelly Graves Recaps Dominant 91-34 Win vs. Idaho State

    21 minutes ago
    Sedona Prince Idaho State
    Basketball

    No. 10 Oregon Routs Idaho State at Home to Start Regular Season

    11 hours ago
    Maddie Scherr St. Martin Cropped
    Basketball

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. Idaho State

    13 hours ago
    Johnny Johnson III Washington
    Football

    WATCH: Johnny Johnson III Previews Washington State

    13 hours ago
    Travis Dye 11-9-21
    Football

    WATCH: Travis Dye Previews Washington State

    13 hours ago
    Mycah Pittman Washington
    Football

    JUST IN: Oregon Earns No. 3 Spot in Updated Playoff Rankings

    14 hours ago