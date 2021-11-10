Nyara Sabally Injures Knee in Win Over Idaho State Bengals
Oregon forward Nyara Sabally exited Tuesday's game when the Ducks were up 61-25 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
She was briefly down on the court before Head Coach Kelly Grave and another member of the Ducks' staff helped her off the court. Sabally appeared to be favoring her right side as she walked off the court.
From there she went straight to the locker room and the Ducks brought in Kylee Watson to play alongside Prince.
"I think she's gonna be okay, but given our luck in the past couple weeks who knows?" Graves said following the game. "We're kind of a triage unit to some degree here. I think she'll be fine. She's done her ACL twice, so sometimes when you do get a little tweet you're a little more conservative."
At the time of her exit, Sabally had 14 points on six-of-nine shooting from the floor and four rebounds. She also added two assists on the night.
The Ducks have solid depth down low with Prince and Watson, but the wildcard of the bunch is towering freshman Phillipina Kyei, who stands a staggering 6'8", even taller than Prince. Kyei snagged ten defensive rebounds in 13 minutes of play on Tuesday and Graves praised how well she's playing this early in her college career.
Sabally returned to the Oregon bench as the third quarter wound down with ice on her right knee and would later wear a pad on that knee.
Nyara Sabally Injures Knee in Win Over Idaho State
Kelly Graves' squad is already dealing with multiple injuries to start the year
Prince led all scorers with 18 points and made 90% of her shots
Graves discussed the team's effort and the health of Nyara Sabally, who exited in the third quarter
Oregon will face Dixie State on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Oregon men's basketball takes home 83-66 win in season opener against Texas Southern
