Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Basketball: Players Era Championship Preview, NIL Winnings
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is undefeated with a 7-0 record after beating both Texas A&M and San Diego State in the Players Era Festival hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ducks will now face arguably their biggest challenge of the season in Alabama in the tournament's championship game. The winning team stands to gain $1.5 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings.
The Ducks began the tournament with a statement win over Texas A&M, beating the Aggies 80-70. The Oregon Ducks remained undefeated and secured their spot in the Players Era Festival championship game with a 78-68 win over San Diego State on Tuesday.
Oregon dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Aztecs 41-24. Villanova transfer TJ Bamba was one of five Ducks in double figures, setting a season high in scoring for the second day in a row as he led the Ducks with 22 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 points and five steals, while Jackson Shelstad and Brandon Angel contributed 12 points each.
“I like the direction we’re going. We’ve got a lot of depth,” said Oregon head coach Dana Altman after the win. “We’ve got some young guys that can fill in and give us some more minutes. So, it’s only November, but I like the direction we’re headed.”
Alabama holds a 6-1 record, with its lone loss coming on Nov. 15 against No. 13 Purdue, a conference opponent Oregon will face later in the season.
Although not in the same conference, Oregon and Alabama are no strangers. The Ducks are 3-2 all-time against the Tide, with their most recent meeting coming in the 2023 season, where Oregon beat Alabama 99-91 at the Emerald Coast Classic.
Like Oregon, the Crimson Tide have had a successful run in the Players Era Festival, beating both No. 6 Houston and Rutgers by five points to secure a spot in the championship game. Oregon enters the matchup as a 5.5-point favorite.
Alabama has been a dangerous opponent offensively, racking up 280 points over their last three games while averaging 89.7 points per game. In the team’s most recent victory over Rutgers, Alabama’s Grant Nelson was one rebound away from a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Mouhamed Dioubate also dropped a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Oregon has excelled offensively this season, averaging 81.1 points a game. In the Ducks’ win over SDSU, they dominated from the arc, hitting 45.5 percent of their three-pointers.
With both teams having a proven ability to score, the game will come down to defense. Oregon has played well defensively so far this season, allowing 66.9 points per game. Oregon will need to have a strong defensive performance Saturday to maintain its undefeated record.
It is not only a win on the line for both Oregon and Alabama but money as well. The winning team of the tournament will receive millions in NIL payouts. Although pay-for-play style tournaments are against NCAA regulations, each participating team will receive $1 million in NIL payouts. This is possible through the teams’ actions of “engaging in ancillary events separate and distinct from the teams’ participation in festival games.”
The Ducks and Crimson Tide will face off Saturday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. PT in MGM Arena. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
