Oregon Ducks Basketball’s Deja Kelly: 'Continuing to Think Long-Term'
EUGENE- It is no secret that the Oregon women's basketball program aggressively attacked the transfer portal this offseason. The Ducks retooled with seven notable transfers, including Salimatou Kourouma, Amina Muhammad, Ari Long, Nani Falatea, Alexis Whitfield, and Elisa Mevius. The transfers bring experience, athleticism, and offensive power to the Ducks' roster, but Oregon coach Kelly Graves' biggest portal grab is arguably fifth-year senior Deja Kelly.
Kelly recently spoke with a panel at Bloomberg's Power Players New York, where she gave insight into her decision to transfer from North Carolina to Oregon for her final season of eligibility.
"Just thinking about my future, I think I had a great four years, great career at UNC. I got my degree, so it was a great experience. But for me, just continuing to think long-term," she said.
There are many factors that go into how a student-athlete selects their future school. NIL, location, and projected playing time are all factors that come into play, but for Kelly, the two main factors were her education and Oregon's coaching staff.
"I can get my master's in a year, so that was obviously very appealing with Oregon. And then from a basketball standpoint, I think the coach is great. Kelly [Graves] has been great. He really has developed pros in his past years of coaching," she said.
Graves has been instrumental in developing student-athletes into professional stars. Former Ducks Satou and Nyara Sabally, as well as Ruthy Hebard and Erin Boley, all made it to the WNBA after their respective seasons at Oregon.
One of Graves' most notable success stories is Sabrina Ionescu. A three-time All-American and the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, Ionescu flourished under Graves' coaching. Her exceptional skills and leadership led Oregon to multiple Pac-12 championships and deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Following her collegiate career, Ionescu was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft and has become a star for the New York Liberty.
"Watching players like Sabrina, like Satou, you know, just from that group definitely factored into my decision," Kelly told Mosley. "Watching their development, specifically Sabrina...that definitely played a big part," Kelly told GoDucks editor-in-chief Rob Mosley about her decision.
Kelly comes to Oregon with the goal of restoring the women's basketball program to its former glory. The Ducks had a challenging season last year, ending on a record-breaking 14-game losing streak. Kelly is hoping to help the Ducks recover from the woes of last season.
"She is a prolific scorer and such a unique talent who elevates everyone around her," said Oregon coach Kelly Graves."She is a really skilled ball-handler who can create her own shot and create for teammates, but she can also play off the ball and knock down the three while also playing great perimeter defense."
At UNC, Kelly was a three-time first-team All-ACC selection and the program's eighth-leading scorer all-time with 1,851 career points. She also averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and three assists during her collegiate career. Kelly started all four years and led the Tar Heels in scoring the past three seasons.
"Her basketball IQ, drive, and work ethic are second to none," said Graves. "She is a tremendous leader with high character who will make an immediate impact on our program."
