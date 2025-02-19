How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Iowa Hawkeyes: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8) men's basketball team will travel to play the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 5-9) on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
Oregon coach Dana Altman has turned things around, for the time being, with an 81-75 win over the Northwestern Wildcats and a 75-57 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Eugene. The Ducks are back on the road to take on the Hawkeyes in an arena that is tough for any opponent to play in. Iowa holds a 95-22 home record since the 2018-2019 campaign.
Iowa has struggled since losing sophomore forward Owen Freeman due to a season-ending finger injury that he suffered back in late January. He was Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey's leading scorer and rebounding at 16.7 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Drew Thelwell will be a game-time decision after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury.
“I think there’s a good shot on Drew (Thelwell). He worked out yesterday and he’s going to try and practice today. So, depending on how that goes will determine what happens tomorrow.”- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery via On3
Oregon is 4-4 in true road games this season and in order to get over .500, preventing Iowa from going quickly in transition is what is needed out of the Ducks. The Hawkeyes are up-and-down the court when getting into their offense and rank No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference with scoring at 84.1 points per game.
Iowa shoots at a high clip from both the field (49.4 field goal percentage) and beyond the arc (37.5 three-point percentage. They rank No. 2 and No. 3 in those respective categories in the Big Ten.
“Oregon has been really impressive to me. They’ve got a lot of pieces that fit. They have shooters. They have size. They have speed. They have depth. I think they’re one of he better teams in our league.”- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery via On3
This will be the first meeting between the two programs since March of 2021 when the No. 7 seed Ducks defeated No. 2 seed Hawkeyes by a score of 95-80 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
Oregon has six Quad 1 wins but also six Quad 1 losses on the season to go along with a No. 31 NET ranking. KenPom ranks the Ducks as the No. 35 program in college basketball with the No. 36 offense and the No. 48 defense.
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Oregon is projected to be the No. 8 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Per FanDuel, the Hawkeyes are favored to win against the Ducks. The spread is currently -1.5 points in favor of Iowa and the the over/under points total is set at 160.5. Money line for Oregon is -110 and -110 for Iowa.
