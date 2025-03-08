Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Named Finalist For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has named the five finalists for the Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Award. The honor is given to the best center in the college basketball each year.
Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle - 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 assists
Michigan Wolverines' Vladislav Goldin - 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 assists
Creighton Bluejays' Ryan Kalkbrenner - 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.6 assists
Maryland Terrapins' Derick Queen - 15.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks
Stanford Cardinal's Maxime Raynaud - 20.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks
The winner will be announced at the Final Four in San Antonio in April. The selection committee is composed of the top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
Bittle has actually matched up against both Raynaud and Goldin this season. Oregon beat Stanford at the San Jose Tip-Off on Dec. 21, 76-61. The Ducks lost at Michigan in Ann Arbor on Feb. 5, 80-76.
The seven-foot big man's strong play has helped lead Oregon to a 22-8 overall record. The Ducks have won six games in a row and would currently be the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The event is set to begin at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 12.
During the 2023-24 campaign, he played in only five games for the Ducks due to a wrist injury and an unknown illness. The NCAA Division-I Board of Directors granted him a fifth season of eligibility for not being available for the majority of last season.
"Last season was definitely hard mentally and physically. I was going through a lot of stuff. My family and friends and coaching staff was there for me. I just had a great support system, which helped me get through that. Being named one of the top 10 at my position is a big blessing."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Bittle has had a remarkable turnaround in 2024-25. He is second on Oregon's team in scoring with a shooting split of 50.3 field goal percentage, 31.9 three-point percentage, and 81.7 free throw percentage. Bittle is the defensive anchor for coach Dana Altman as he's ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference in blocks with 2.2 per game and No. 10 in rebounds with 7.1 per game.
"Coach Altman has been emphasizing defense a lot lately, rebounding the basketball. It's a big part of winning."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
The final game of the regular season for Oregon is against the rival Washington Huskies on Sunday, March 9. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. PT at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.
According to FanDuel, the Ducks have the 24th-best odds to reach the Final Four at +1700 and the 22nd-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +8000.
