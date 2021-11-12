Preview: No. 13 Oregon vs. SMU

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will be back under the bright lights of Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night to take on the Southern Methodist Mustangs.

This will be game two for the Ducks after an opening day victory against Texas Southern on Tuesday. Friday will be the team’s last time playing at home until the end of November.

After Friday night, it’s tournament season for Oregon. Up first, a trip up I-5 to the Moda Center in Portland to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational against BYU on Tuesday. Then, the Ducks fly south to Las Vegas to play in the Maui Invitational beginning Nov. 22 along with big programs like Houston and Wisconsin.

Southern Methodist is coming off of an unorthodox 2020-21 season. The Mustangs started the year in stellar fashion, winning the first six games of the campaign and scoring more than 90 points in each of the first three games. As American Athletic Conference play began, the SMU season began to unravel. Mustangs Head Coach Tim Jankovich tested positive for COVID-19 in late January. After weeks of missed practice and games, SMU shut down all basketball activities in the middle of February. SMU’s regular season ended with just 15 games played and 12 games postponed or cancelled. After almost a month of no games, the Mustangs jumped into the AAC tournament and were swiftly bounced by Cincinnati; a similar fate awaited them in the first round of the N.I.T. against Boise State.

The bright spot for SMU was guard Kendric Davis. The smallest player on the Mustangs listed at 6 feet tall, Davis was the heart and soul of the offense. He led the team in almost every offensive category: points, field goals made, free throws, assists, steals and minutes played. The senior guard started the new season where he left off. In SMU’s opener against McNeese on Tuesday, Davis put up 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists — team highs in all three categories.

The Ducks are ready to be a rude awakening for the Mustangs early in the season. Three of SMU’s first four games are against teams from the lower-tier Southland Conference. Oregon too will see a significant rise in competition soon. But the offense looked good in the Ducks' first game.

The shots weren’t all falling for the Ducks, shooting 40% from the field; but the opportunities were there. Three new players acquired from the transfer portal started the game for Dana Altman: De’Vion Harmon, Jacob Young, and Quincy Guerrier. It’s truly amazing how each year, Altman reloads the Oregon lineup to fit his small-ball scheme to perfection. As well as Oregon worked the transfer portal this offseason, the team is far from full strength.

“[N’Faly] Dante I hope will be back here in the first couple weeks,” said Altman. “We’re gonna be a work in progress through December, but I like the depth of this team. I like the guys.”

The progress continues for Oregon in what is sure to be an offensive shootout against SMU Friday night.

