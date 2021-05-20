Breaking: Oregon Lands Syracuse Transfer Quincy Guerrier

Guerrier becomes the newest Duck and will be immediately eligible for the 2021 season.

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier has committed to Oregon.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Guerrier chose Oregon over finalists Illinois, Memphis, and Arizona State. He becomes the third player to commit to the Ducks this offseason, joining Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon and JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares.

Guerrier spent the last two seasons with the Orange and was a an All-ACC third team selection in 2020. He will be immediately eligible to play once he arrives in Eugene.

Listed at 6'7", 220 pounds, Guerrier was second in scoring for the Orange last season averaging 13.7 points per game. He was a capable three-point shooter (31.1%), and was a force on the glass, leading the team in rebounding.

