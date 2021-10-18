Oregon Men's Basketball Ranked Inside Top 15 in Preseason AP Poll

Oregon Men's Basketball Ranked No. 13 in Preseason AP Poll
Oregon men's basketball ended its 2020 season with a sour taste in its mouth in a 82-68 loss to USC in the Sweet 16. Now entering the 2021 season, Dana Altman has the Ducks loaded once again with high-profile recruits and transfers that are poised to make another deep run into the postseason.
On Monday, the AP released its preseason top 25 poll, which had the Ducks ranked No. 13.
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. Memphis
13. Oregon
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Florida State
21. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. St. Bonaventure
24. Connecticut
25. Virginia
The only other team in the Pac-12 ranked inside the top 25 is UCLA, which comes in at No. 2 after falling to the preseason No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Final Four. The Ducks are slated to face No. 8 Baylor, which won the 2020 national championship, on Dec. 18 in Eugene.
They'll also meet preseason No. 2 UCLA on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. Other matchups of note this season include BYU in the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 16 in Portland, as well as a potential matchup with No. 15 Houston in the Maui Invitational, which features a loaded field.
The Ducks begin their season on Nov. 9 against Texas Southern with a home matchup in Eugene.
