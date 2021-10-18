Oregon Men's Basketball Ranked Inside Top 15 in Preseason AP Poll

    • October 18, 2021
    Oregon Men's Basketball Ranked No. 13 in Preseason AP Poll

    The Ducks were picked to finish No. 2 in the preseason media poll.
    Oregon men's basketball ended its 2020 season with a sour taste in its mouth in a 82-68 loss to USC in the Sweet 16. Now entering the 2021 season, Dana Altman has the Ducks loaded once again with high-profile recruits and transfers that are poised to make another deep run into the postseason. 

    On Monday, the AP released its preseason top 25 poll, which had the Ducks ranked No. 13.

    1. Gonzaga

    2. UCLA

    3. Kansas

    4. Villanova

    5. Texas

    6. Michigan

    7. Purdue

    8. Baylor

    9. Duke

    10. Kentucky

    11. Illinois

    12. Memphis

    13. Oregon

    14. Alabama

    15. Houston

    16. Arkansas

    17. Ohio State

    18. Tennessee

    19. North Carolina

    20. Florida State

    21. Maryland

    22. Auburn

    23. St. Bonaventure

    24. Connecticut 

    25. Virginia

    The only other team in the Pac-12 ranked inside the top 25 is UCLA, which comes in at No. 2 after falling to the preseason No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Final Four. The Ducks are slated to face No. 8 Baylor, which won the 2020 national championship, on Dec. 18 in Eugene. 

    They'll also meet preseason No. 2 UCLA on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles. Other matchups of note this season include BYU in the Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 16 in Portland, as well as a potential matchup with No. 15 Houston in the Maui Invitational, which features a loaded field. 

    The Ducks begin their season on Nov. 9 against Texas Southern with a home matchup in Eugene. 

