Players of the Game vs. Texas Southern

The Ducks won on opening night thanks to some new faces, and a familiar one.

The Oregon Men’s Basketball Team had a solid showing in their regular season opener Tuesday night, handling the Texas Southern Tigers by a final score of 83-66, as Oregon’s offensive explosion in the second half was too much for TSU to handle.

These three Ducks had the biggest impact on the opening day dub.

Will Richardson - Guard

Richardson dribbles the ball against Texas Southern. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Will Richardson is the main man for Dana Altman’s squad going into the new season. Richardson and fellow senior Eric Williams Jr. are the only two members of last year’s starting five to return to Eugene.

There’s a lot of expectations on Richardson’s shoulders this year, and he didn’t start his campaign in the best way. He only shot three pointers in the first half, and he shot an unflattering 2-for-6.

Coming out of the locker room to start the second half, Richardson looked much more settled into the game. He earned his first points of the half following a missed shot for a layup. Then he hit his next two shots, both from behind the three-point line.

Richardson’s final line read like a normal day at the office for Oregon’s point guard: 20 points, 50% field goal shooting, four assists and four hree-pointers.

Jacob Young - Guard

Young loads up a shot against the Texas Southern Tigers. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

It was Jacob Young’s first night repping the Oregon green and yellow, but you would have never guessed it from the way he started Tuesday’s game. The two-time transfer who last played for Rutgers got the starting nod, and took full advantage.

The first play of the game was a steal by Williams Jr. leading to a three-pointe shot by Young. The Ducks suffered through a drought in the middle of the first half, bricking nine straight field goal attempts.

In this time, Young was Oregon’s savior. He finished the first half with an efficient 5-for-7 shooting from the field, 2-for-4 from three-point range, and a total of 12 points. Young only tacked on two more points in the second half, but his early performance carried the Oregon offense when they desperately needed it. A redshirt senior, Young is part of an experienced Ducks backcourt.

“That’s where our experience is,” said Altman after the game. “The vets on our team are perimeter players … We gotta depend on those vets, especially here early.”

Quincy Guerrier - Forward

Guerrier in his Oregon debut against Texas Southern. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

In a game where Oregon struggled to finish in the paint, Quincy Guerrier helped to mesh the front and back court together. The Ducks are adjusting to life after scrappy forward Eugene Omoruyi, and still await the return of center N’Faly Dante.

Guerrier played his first game for Oregon as well, moving on from Syracuse; and it’s easy to see why Altman wanted him. A quick, 6-foot-8 forward, Guerrier showed how well he fits into the Oregon small-ball scheme that has been so successful for this program.

He started the game with Oregon’s first two assists, running the floor after TSU turnovers. He also dominated the boards, with 10 defensive rebounds and 12 total. He didn’t shoot great from the field, but his eight points were enough to lead the Ducks’ frontcourt.

