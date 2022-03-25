Skip to main content

Oregon Forward Eric Williams Jr. Won't Return to Eugene Next Season

The redshirt senior has decided to turn pro after three years in Eugene.

Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. will not return to the Ducks next season, according to a report from The Oregonian.

Williams was one of three seniors honored on Senior Night against USC, along with Will Richardson and Jacob Young. Young exhausted his eligibility, and Richardson has yet to announce his intentions for next season.

Eric Williams Jr.

Eric Williams 2020

Williams averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the 2021-2022 season. He appeared in a career-high 33 games with 11 starts, scoring in double figures on 16 occasions.

He played three seasons in Eugene after spending two years at Duquesne, a smaller school in Pittsburgh. Over his career, he has averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 39.8% field goal shooting. Williams surpassed 1,000 career points during his first full year at Oregon after sitting out the 2019-20 year due to NCAA transfer rules.

Williams hasn't officially announced his decision, but it is likely he will test the NBA draft waters. Isaac Johnson is the only other Duck who will not return next season, as he has entered the transfer portal.

