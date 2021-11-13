Takeaways From Oregon's 86-63 Win Over SMU

Oregon is on a roll heading into the Phil Knight Invitational next week.

The No. 13 Ducks had an all-around great performance in their 86-63 win over Southern Methodist Friday night. The hype is building quickly around this Oregon team, and for good reason.

Here are my takeaways from an exciting showing from the Ducks.

The Front Court Puts it Together

Oregon’s backcourt has never been an issue, with Will Richardson leading a skilled group. In the first game of this season, however, the Ducks had trouble getting the big men involved, and the inside shots the Ducks could find weren’t falling.

Friday, instead of clogging up the paint, Oregon had all five players painted around the three-point line when setting up the offense. This is where Dana Altman’s small-ball scheme pays off.

6-foot-7 forward Eric Williams Jr. is the perfect example. Williams constantly caught the ball at the perimeter, pump faked a three, and beat the defender to the bucket. Williams shot 2-for-8 from the field in the opener, but he broke out in game two: a game-high 19 points, 8-for-14 from the field, three assists and two three-pointers.

Forwards Rivaldo Soares and Quincy Guerrier also turned in solid performances keeping it out wide, and true big man Franck Kepnang used the spacing to finish down low the old-fashioned way.

Free Throws and Fouls

Great coaches like Oregon’s Altman always find something the team can improve on, even in the best of games. Duck fans left MKA extremely happy after Friday’s showing, but Altman had his concerns as always.

“I was bragging about our free throw shooting last game,” Altman said following the game. “We went 19-for-21, and now we go 11-for-21.”

Missing free throws is an easy way to get on a coach’s bad side. All six Ducks that attempted free throws against SMU missed at least one, and it would have been a blowout early were it not for seven missed free throws by the Ducks in the first half.

Oregon also ran into foul trouble, committing 18 total fouls while SMU shot a terrific 14-of-15 from the charity strike. There were some head scratchers from the officiating crew, but Altman put the blame on missed rotations.

The Ducks will need to step up from here. SMU has a quick team, but the competition only goes up from here for the Ducks.

Jacob Young Thrives at the 1

Transfer Jacob Young gave primary ball handler Richardson some extended breaks Friday night. Richardson played 34 minutes in game one, and only 20 minutes in game two. Altman gave Young a chance to run the offense and he did so with great success.

Young was able to constantly get past defenders and find open teammates. He finished with 18 points and two assists.

Richardson’s game benefitted from having less ball handling duties for the day. Instead, Richardson was able to focus on his stellar shooting. He also had 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, with four three-pointers and a step-back move that would make Damian Lillard proud.

Oregon blows past SMU 86-63

