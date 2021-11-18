Takeaways from Oregon's Blowout Loss to BYU in the Phil Knight Invitational

Breaking down an ugly Ducks performance in their first loss of the season.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks struggled mightily in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland on Tuesday, as the BYU Cougars dominated for a final score of 81 to 49.

Oregon could not seem to do anything right in this one. The Ducks never led against BYU, putting up an abysmal showing for their fans in the Portland Metro Area. Ducks' Head Coach Dana Altman was ready to receive all the blame for this one.

“We were very poorly prepared, and that's my fault,” said Altman after the game. "A team doesn’t play that poorly if they’re coached well, and I’ve been soft … I’m totally embarrassed.”

Let’s take a deeper dive to see what went so wrong in the Moda Center for the Ducks.

No Help from the Bench

Bench scoring has, by no means, been a strength for this Oregon team. Altman’s squad this year has relied on big minutes and big numbers from the starters early on. In their 86-63 victory over SMU on Friday, the Ducks got 17 points from the bench. Not bad at all on the surface. With a closer look, however, Oregon only had two players on the bench score in the game: Rivaldo Soares had 10 points and Franck Kepnang chipped in seven and six boards.

This flaw was exposed under the bright lights of Rip City. The Ducks could only muster six bench points throughout the game. If the Ducks cannot take some of the pressure off players like Will Richardson and Eric Williams Jr. to score and play big minutes, it won’t be a fun season.

Shooting Woes

Williams was the lone bright spot for Oregon on Tuesday, putting up a final line of 12 points and three rebounds. The most impressive stat from the senior forward was his shooting percentage of 50% on 3-of-6 from the field. This was miles better than the next best shooter for the Ducks against BYU.

The rest of the four starters all played at least 30 minutes, and shot a combined 12-for-38 from the field. Transfer Jacob Young had a particularly tough go at it after a great start to his Duck career. Young appeared to roll his ankle early in the game, but returned to shoot just 3-of-12 on field goals, including a few bad misses from inside the paint.

BYU Shoots the Lights Out

Regardless of everything that Oregon did wrong, BYU did a lot right on Tuesday night. An easy selection for player of the game was the Cougars’ Alex Barcello. The senior guard had his best performance of the young season with 25 points and four three-pointers. Barcello is also on a run of 38 straight made free throws — the third-longest streak in program history.

BYU jumped on the Ducks early and never looked back. The Cougars outscored the Ducks 44-31 in the second half while shooting an incredible 62.1% on field goals. The way the game ended says it all: BYU hit five of its last six field goals of the game, while Oregon did not score from the field in the last four minutes of the game.

You May Also Like:

Sedona Prince Teams Up With UNINTERRUPTED, Champs Sports & Eastbay for New Content Series, Apparel Line

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @GrahamMetkzer

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE