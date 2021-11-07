Te-Hina Paopao & Endiya Rogers Injured for Oregon WBB

The Oregon women’s basketball team had its final tune-up game this afternoon before the season opener against Idaho State this Tuesday. Going up against the Westmont College Warriors, Kelly Graves had just nine players at his disposal thanks to injuries to some crucial players for the Ducks.

Guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers, and forward Kylee Watson all were out in the exhibition game on Saturday. Paopao and Rogers, who were just selected for the Preseason All-Pac-12 team with teammates Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince, were in their warm-up jackets and sweats when the Oregon roster announced in Matthew Knight Arena.

Notably, Endyia Rogers had a cast on her preferred left hand as she high fived her teammates in the pregame festivities. Later, head coach Kelly Graves confirmed that the USC-transfer has the most severe injury of the three players to miss the final preseason game.

Graves got straight to the point, informing that “Endyia has a broken bone, she’s gonna be out several weeks.”

The Oregon team will be disappointed to hear that Rogers’ Duck debut is postponed. Averaging just under 15 points over two seasons with cross-conference USC Trojans, Endyia Rogers will be a big part of Oregon’s plans this season. Kelly Graves said that he hopes to have the Junior guard back by the time PAC-12 conference play begins. The Ducks will begin their conference battles with the Utah Utes on New Year’s Eve in Eugene, which means it will be at least a month and a half until fans can see Rogers suited up in the Oregon green and yellow.

The status of Te-Hina Paopao is a bit less clear. The sophomore guard from Oceanside, California, has not practiced since the last exhibition game Oregon played against Saint Martin’s. And it was a fantastic game from Paopao, as she torched the Saints for 22 points on 9-12 field goal shooting and a spectacular 4-5 from behind the three point line.

Head coach Graves initially said Paopao was Day-to-day, but he also had some reservations: “You know how those injuries go, you just don’t know how they respond. So yeah, there’s a possibility that she might be out for a while.”

On the brighter side, forward Kylee Watson was just out today with an illness, and the team should have her available to play for Tuesday’s regular season opener.

Another pro to the limited Oregon roster for today’s scrimmage was players getting experience in unfamiliar spots. Guard Ahlise Hurst received praise from the head coach for stepping in and scoring 14 points. Center Phillipina Kyei had an insane 18 points in 18 minutes thanks to a Westmont team that had only two players on the team hit the six-foot height mark. Guard Taylor Bigby, who was expected to be out before the game and has not practiced much, got some time on the court running point.

Kelly Graves, entering his eighth season as Oregon head coach, echoed the same mentality he has always led the Ducks with: “Hey. We are who we are. We gotta go with what we got.”

