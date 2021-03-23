Tip Time, TV Info set for Oregon vs. Georgia

The Ducks take on a talented Bulldogs squad from the SEC in the round of 32.

Oregon announced its arrival in San Antonio to the entire NCAA tournament Monday night with a 20-point beatdown of the South Dakota Coyotes. The Ducks' suffocating defense limited USD to a single point in the second quarter and didn't surrender a single bucket to the opponent in that quarter (0-21 FG).

Erin Boley's career night fueled the Ducks offensively, with contributions from Nyara Sabally who was listed as one of three questionable players leading up to the game. Sedona Prince also scored in double figures before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Kelly Graves was quick to praise the Georgia Bulldogs from the SEC following the win and says his team will need to play great basketball to come away with a win, paying particular attention to limiting turnovers, of which the Ducks had 23 Monday night.

Where: Alamodome

When: Approx. Noon PST

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also be sure to follow us on social media so you never miss a beat of our coverage.

Twitter-@DucksDigest and Max Torres @mtorressports

Facebook-@DucksDigest

YouTube-@DuckDigest