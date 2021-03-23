Tip time, TV Info set for Oregon vs. USC

The Ducks look for revenge against the Trojans in the Sweet 16.

Dana Altman continued his wizardry Monday with Oregon's big win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NCAA tournament. He's now tasked with preparing the Ducks for a rematch against USC, a team that bested the Ducks 72-58 last month in Los Angeles.

Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa both scored more than 20 points in the win over Iowa and will look to stay hot against the Trojans. Tahj Eaddy and Evan Mobley are likely to headline Dana Altman's game plan.

Eaddy tore Oregon apart on the perimeter last time around, shooting 6 for 11 from 3-point range en route to 24 points, As for Mobley, he's one of the best bigs in the country.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

When: Sunday March 28, Approx. 6:45 p.m. PST

TV: TBS

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

More Oregon Ducks Content

Chris Duarte Breaks Down win over Iowa

Oregon defeats Iowa to advance to Sweet 16

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also be sure to follow us on social media so you never miss a beat of our coverage.

Twitter-@DucksDigest and Max Torres @mtorressports

Facebook-@DucksDigest

YouTube-@DuckDigest