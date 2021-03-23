Tip Time, TV Info set for Oregon vs. USC
Dana Altman continued his wizardry Monday with Oregon's big win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NCAA tournament. He's now tasked with preparing the Ducks for a rematch against USC, a team that bested the Ducks 72-58 last month in Los Angeles.
Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa both scored more than 20 points in the win over Iowa and will look to stay hot against the Trojans. Tahj Eaddy and Evan Mobley are likely to headline Dana Altman's game plan.
Eaddy tore Oregon apart on the perimeter last time around, shooting 6 for 11 from 3-point range en route to 24 points, As for Mobley, he's one of the best bigs in the country.
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
When: Sunday March 28, Approx. 6:45 p.m. PST
TV: TBS
Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest
