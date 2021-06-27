Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

USC Transfer Endyia Rogers Commits to Oregon

Kelly Graves continues to strike in the transfer portal with another highly-coveted player.
Author:

USC women's basketball transfer Endyia Rogers has committed to Oregon over Arizona.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

She spent her last two seasons with the Trojans and was an All-Pac-12 selection last season at USC. Rogers was the team's leading scorer and averaged 14.8 points a game to go along with 4.4 rebounds a game and 4.3 assists per game. 

She shot 32.1% from three-point range and 40.2 % from the floor. The Dallas, Texas, native is the fifth transfer to commit to Oregon this offseason joining Ahlise Hurst, Tayler Hasendove, Shannon Dufficy, Chanaya Pinto

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Endyia Rogers
Play
Basketball

BREAKING: Oregon Lands USC Transfer Endyia Rogers

Kelly Graves continues to assemble an insane haul of talent this offseason.

johnson-and-wayne
Play
News

Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Another busy week for the Ducks with tons of recruiting news and a major transfer.

Brenen Thompson
Play
Recruiting

WR Brenen Thompson Places Oregon in Top Six

The Ducks make the cut for an elite sprinter in the class of 2022.

Kelly Graves has done a phenomenal job filling in holes on his roster created by a surprising amount of transfers following the team's Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament. 

Rogers should be immediately eligible for the 2021 season upon her arrival in Eugene.

Read more: Endyia Rogers calls Kelly Graves a "proven winner"

More from Ducks Digest

Hot clicks: the top Oregon Ducks stories of the week

Reid's rundown: Oregon reshuffling LB targets following commitments

4-star OL Dave Iuli recaps Oregon visit

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

More Ducks

Endyia Rogers
Basketball

BREAKING: Oregon Lands USC Transfer Endyia Rogers

johnson-and-wayne
News

Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Brenen Thompson
Recruiting

WR Brenen Thompson Places Oregon in Top Six

Colin Smith
Recruiting

2022 PF Colin Smith has Oregon in top 10

Dave Iuli Oregon Visit 2019
Recruiting

Iuli's Relationship With Cristobal "On top of the roof"

Snelling and Dudley
Recruiting

Reid’s Rundown: Reshuffling Oregon's Linebacker Targets

Eston Harris Oregon OV
Recruiting

Eston Harris Jr. Places Ducks in Top Five

Oregon Duck Mascot Pushups
Recruiting

Who's Visiting Oregon Football This Weekend