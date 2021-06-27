BREAKING: Oregon Lands USC Transfer Endyia Rogers

Kelly Graves continues to strike in the transfer portal with another highly-coveted player.

USC women's basketball transfer Endyia Rogers has committed to Oregon over Arizona.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

She spent her last two seasons with the Trojans and was an All-Pac-12 selection last season at USC. Rogers was the team's leading scorer and averaged 14.8 points a game to go along with 4.4 rebounds a game and 4.3 assists per game.

She shot 32.1% from three-point range and 40.2 % from the floor. The Dallas, Texas, native is the fifth transfer to commit to Oregon this offseason joining Ahlise Hurst, Tayler Hasendove, Shannon Dufficy, Chanaya Pinto.

Kelly Graves has done a phenomenal job filling in holes on his roster created by a surprising amount of transfers following the team's Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.

Rogers should be immediately eligible for the 2021 season upon her arrival in Eugene.

Read more: Endyia Rogers calls Kelly Graves a "proven winner"

More from Ducks Digest

Hot clicks: the top Oregon Ducks stories of the week

Reid's rundown: Oregon reshuffling LB targets following commitments

4-star OL Dave Iuli recaps Oregon visit

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com