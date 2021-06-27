BREAKING: Oregon Lands USC Transfer Endyia Rogers

USC Transfer Endyia Rogers Commits to Oregon
USC women's basketball transfer Endyia Rogers has committed to Oregon over Arizona.
She announced her decision on Twitter.
She spent her last two seasons with the Trojans and was an All-Pac-12 selection last season at USC. Rogers was the team's leading scorer and averaged 14.8 points a game to go along with 4.4 rebounds a game and 4.3 assists per game.
She shot 32.1% from three-point range and 40.2 % from the floor. The Dallas, Texas, native is the fifth transfer to commit to Oregon this offseason joining Ahlise Hurst, Tayler Hasendove, Shannon Dufficy, Chanaya Pinto.
Kelly Graves has done a phenomenal job filling in holes on his roster created by a surprising amount of transfers following the team's Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.
Rogers should be immediately eligible for the 2021 season upon her arrival in Eugene.
