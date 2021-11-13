Publish date:
WATCH: Dana Altman Recaps Oregon's Dominant Win Over SMU
The Ducks improved to 2-0 after routing the Mustangs 86-63 Friday night.
No. 13 Oregon jumped out to a big lead early against SMU and continued to play well en route to an 86-63 win.
Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game about his team's performance, rotation, as well as the official signing of three players to the 2022 class on Friday.
