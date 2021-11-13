The Ducks improved to 2-0 after routing the Mustangs 86-63 Friday night.

No. 13 Oregon jumped out to a big lead early against SMU and continued to play well en route to an 86-63 win.

Dana Altman spoke with reporters after the game about his team's performance, rotation, as well as the official signing of three players to the 2022 class on Friday.

More from Ducks Digest

No. 13 Oregon Blows Past SMU 86-63

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Check out our forums HERE

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE