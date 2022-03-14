The Ducks draw a matchup against the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday to open play in the NIT.

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman met with reporters on Zoom Monday morning to talk about being selected to the NIT and what lies ahead for his team.

He also updated the status of veteran guard Will Richardson, who missed games against Oregon State and Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE