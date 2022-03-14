Skip to main content
Team(s)
Oregon Ducks

WATCH: Head Coach Dana Altman Discusses Oregon Ducks in NIT

The Ducks draw a matchup against the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday to open play in the NIT.

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman met with reporters on Zoom Monday morning to talk about being selected to the NIT and what lies ahead for his team.

He also updated the status of veteran guard Will Richardson, who missed games against Oregon State and Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

quincy-guerrier-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state
Play
Basketball

Oregon Ducks NIT Opponent Revealed

The Ducks missed out on an NCAA tournament bid and will look to redeem themselves in the NIT

Oregon Ducks
kelly-graves-huddle
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to Oregon's Seeding in NCAA Tournament

Graves described the "magical" feeling of seeing Oregon on the screen on Selection Sunday

Oregon Ducks
kylee-watson-sydney-parrish-vs-stanford
Play
Basketball

Oregon's NCAA Tournament Seeding, Opponent Revealed

The Ducks qualified for the NCAA tournament for the sixth consecutive season

Oregon Ducks

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

quincy-guerrier-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state
Basketball

Oregon Ducks NIT Opponent Revealed

By Graham Metzker18 hours ago
kelly-graves-huddle
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to Oregon's Seeding in NCAA Tournament

By Dylan Reubenking18 hours ago
kylee-watson-sydney-parrish-vs-stanford
Basketball

Oregon's NCAA Tournament Seeding, Opponent Revealed

By Billy Spotz18 hours ago
bo-nix-ty-thompson-jay-butterfield-cropped
Football

Competition Breeds Excellence: How Dan Lanning and Oregon Will Navigate QB Competition

By Ally OsborneMar 12, 2022
dan-lanning-spring-crop
Football

Everything Dan Lanning Said Following Oregon’s Second Spring Practice

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 12, 2022
mase-funa-spring-practice
Football

LOOK: Photos From Oregon Football Spring Practice No. 2

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 12, 2022
jeffrey-bassa-spring-practice
Football

Why Jeffrey Bassa is Starting Spring Football at Inside Linebacker

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 12, 2022
Dan Lanning Spring Practice No.2 Cropped
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Recaps Second Spring Practice

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 12, 2022