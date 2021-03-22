BasketballFootballHistorySI.com
WATCH: Kelly Graves Previews South Dakota

Oregon Head Coach breaks down matchup against the South Dakota Coyotes.
The Oregon Ducks drew a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face the No. 11 South Dakota Coyotes from the Summit league. Oregon last played in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas against the Oregon State Beavers, losing 71-64. 

It's now been over two weeks since the team last saw live competition, and the Ducks are battling injuries, including starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally. 

