WATCH: Kelly Graves Previews South Dakota

The Oregon Ducks drew a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face the No. 11 South Dakota Coyotes from the Summit league. Oregon last played in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas against the Oregon State Beavers, losing 71-64.

It's now been over two weeks since the team last saw live competition, and the Ducks are battling injuries, including starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally.

